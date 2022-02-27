Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 370,869 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 370,869 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $26,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $52.30 and a 12-month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

