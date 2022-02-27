Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 720 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% in the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 611,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 154,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $12,152,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.30. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $128.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

