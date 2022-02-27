Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 522,116 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,116 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 252,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 735,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.36 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.