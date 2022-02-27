Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,268 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTH. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PTH opened at $130.33 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.55 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.65 and a 200 day moving average of $152.38.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.