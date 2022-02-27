Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 137,535 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 137,535 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.40. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.