JB Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $266.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.