Analysts Set Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target at $545.00

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $545.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BZLYF shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.32) to GBX 480 ($6.53) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.