Analysts Set Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target at $545.00

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Shares of Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $545.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BZLYF shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.32) to GBX 480 ($6.53) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

About Beazley (Get Rating)

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

