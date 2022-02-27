JB Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,199 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,926 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,065,000 after acquiring an additional 660,122 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

