U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-$3.35 EPS.

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of USPH opened at $91.06 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.