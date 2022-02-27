Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Issues Earnings Results

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.90%.
Shares of HMHC opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.20.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.
