Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Issues Earnings Results

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

Shares of HMHC opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,897,000 after purchasing an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,751,000 after acquiring an additional 45,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 66,099 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 531.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 318,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Get Rating)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.