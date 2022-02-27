Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.85-3.35 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,961 shares of company stock worth $1,027,406 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

