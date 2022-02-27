Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Oportun Financial updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Oportun Financial by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

