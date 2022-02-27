Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives €46.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.23 ($52.54).

FRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of FRE stock opened at €32.15 ($36.53) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($90.91). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.92.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

