Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPXSF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of SPXSF opened at $155.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.98. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $153.90 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

