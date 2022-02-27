Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.32

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and traded as low as $55.76. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 27,496 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

