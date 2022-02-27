NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $17.36 Average PT from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 65.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NOV by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

