Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $80.31

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and traded as high as $80.41. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $80.41, with a volume of 1,032 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGEAF shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.45.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.