Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $49.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.54.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $46.78 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

