Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

TECK stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after acquiring an additional 101,066 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 246,330 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.