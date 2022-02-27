Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 419,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,077,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Donaldson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Donaldson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its position in Donaldson by 6.5% during the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

