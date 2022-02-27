Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,497,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Ambarella as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.20.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $908,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $139.37 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -167.91 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.93.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

