Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.11.

NYSE:THO opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.69. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

