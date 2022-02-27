Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

