Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.69

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.69 and traded as low as $7.80. Vince shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 11,489 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $87.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vince by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vince in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vince by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

