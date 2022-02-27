Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives $62.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.44.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,574. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,417,000 after buying an additional 861,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 520,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 76.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after buying an additional 501,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,176.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 302,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 278,421 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA stock opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

