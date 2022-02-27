Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.35. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 30,689 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$31.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.
Western Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:WRG)
