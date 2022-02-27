Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.35. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 30,689 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$31.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

Western Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

