Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.48. Cielo shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 126,681 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. HSBC lowered Cielo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cielo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.44%.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

