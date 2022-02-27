Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Target Price at $63.75

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several research analysts have commented on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $53.41 on Thursday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 115.02%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,094,000 after buying an additional 130,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,487,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 375,566 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

