MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.387 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

MGEE opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $77.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGEE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,234,000 after buying an additional 132,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MGE Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,240,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MGE Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGE Energy by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 48,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

