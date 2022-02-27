High Liner Foods Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

High Liner Foods stock opened at C$13.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.78. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$12.49 and a one year high of C$15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$435.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62,955.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

