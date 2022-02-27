Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Runway Growth Finance.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 12,266 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $116,583.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 596,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,824,630 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $256,139,000.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

