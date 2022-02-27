Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.39 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.360 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMBM. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $28.55 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,654.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cambium Networks by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

