AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. AXIS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $55.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

