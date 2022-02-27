Piper Sandler Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $73.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

