Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 2,006 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 6,150.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $147.58 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

