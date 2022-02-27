Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 31.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 24.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

Clorox stock opened at $147.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

