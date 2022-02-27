McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

McKesson has increased its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. McKesson has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McKesson to earn $22.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $275.38 on Friday. McKesson has a 52 week low of $169.34 and a 52 week high of $282.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.80.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,588.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.