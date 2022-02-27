Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Strategic Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,517,430 shares.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £6.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25.
About Strategic Minerals (LON:SML)
See Also
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.