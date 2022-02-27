Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Virtu Financial has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $35.87.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $96,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock worth $261,297,511. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

