Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE KWR opened at $189.45 on Friday. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $186.63 and a one year high of $298.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.