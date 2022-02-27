Tyson Foods, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend by 40.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

TSN stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $16,789,381. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

