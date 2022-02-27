Haynes International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haynes International to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Haynes International stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.25 million, a PE ratio of 121.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HAYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Haynes International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

