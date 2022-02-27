ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.150-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.69. ICF International has a twelve month low of $81.17 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get ICF International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.01%.

ICFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ICF International by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICF International (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.