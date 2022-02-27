Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $859.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $202,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,625 shares of company stock worth $1,346,371. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,005,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 114,608 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,223.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 512,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 174,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.