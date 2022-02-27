Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $40.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 950.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,046 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 657.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

