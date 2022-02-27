Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Zynex updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

