Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $98.31 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.46%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
