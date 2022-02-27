Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $98.31 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Middlesex Water by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Middlesex Water by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Middlesex Water by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Middlesex Water by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

