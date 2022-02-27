Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.39 Million Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,830,000.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $266.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.12 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.63.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

