Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 252,635 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,790,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252,635 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.13% of KAR Auction Services worth $62,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,237 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,768,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,303 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,154,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,428 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,027,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 832,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 105.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

KAR Auction Services Profile (Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.