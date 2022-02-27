Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target to $7.00

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, decreased their price objective on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83. Skillz has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $36.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after acquiring an additional 471,365 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 193,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

